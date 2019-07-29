Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Its Position in General Electric Co (GE) as Share Value Rose; Exponent (EXPO) Shareholder Menta Capital Increased Its Position by $347,700

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738,000, up from 6,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 98,000 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 21.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.61 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.05 million, up from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 24.10M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – GE – EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Group Lc reported 66,096 shares. 42,526 were reported by Fenimore Asset. Lbmc Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Victory Capital holds 127,524 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 24,260 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank & Tru accumulated 28,707 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa has invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Massachusetts-based North Amer Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Css Limited Liability Il invested 0.5% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lucas Mgmt holds 0.51% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 43,610 shares. Conning Inc holds 232,896 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg accumulated 3.35 million shares. Grassi Investment stated it has 0.75% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cap Fund Management Sa holds 1.05 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should the Owners of GE Stock Take Their Profits? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Company (GE): Longleaf Partners Fund Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Can GE Stock Get Out of Its Rut? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru stated it has 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.03% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Lc accumulated 133,005 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 48,300 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 184 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 20,448 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Finance Grp Inc Inc reported 17,293 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 270,702 shares. Art Advisors Limited accumulated 10,540 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk has 0.84% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 14,446 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 50,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 12,671 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 17,986 shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,394 shares, and cut its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).