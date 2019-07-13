Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Cme Group (CME) Position; As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Trimmed Stake by $2.04 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 1.43M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 22/05/2018 – NEX Group FY 2018 Profit Rises Ahead of CME Takeover; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.02 million shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.07 million shares stake. Alley Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.28% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 62 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 180,000 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,502 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.78% or 483,480 shares. 3.10M were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 34,594 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Company has 71,562 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Markel accumulated 135,000 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Financial Architects stated it has 35 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation stated it has 1,680 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) owns 4,259 shares. Brinker Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 8,269 shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 5.88M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Foundation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Meeder Asset owns 0.07% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 11,439 shares. Weiss Multi holds 38,000 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs reported 0.01% stake. Ashfield Prtnrs Llc reported 16,371 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability owns 202,052 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 22,503 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Lodge Hill Capital Limited Company reported 379,500 shares stake. Fil Ltd holds 1.54 million shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has 26,110 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.

