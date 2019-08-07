Vgi Partners Pty LTD Cut By $393,263 Its Wd (WDFC) Stake; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Trimmed By $664,350 Its Intrepid Potash (IPI) Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) stake by 59.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 221,450 shares as Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 148,114 shares with $561,000 value, down from 369,564 last quarter. Intrepid Potash Inc now has $465.14M valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 727,464 shares traded or 59.56% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C, EST. 2.8C; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – “CONSIDERING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR INTREPID’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COPPER PRICE ENVIRONMENT”; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY: LETTER FROM INTREPID ON EXTENSION OF BACKSTOP DATE; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Ben’s Soft Pretzels Celebrates National Pretzel Day through Free Pretzel Fundraiser for Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased Wd (WDFC) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as Wd (WDFC)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 338,109 shares with $57.29M value, down from 340,436 last quarter. Wd now has $2.52B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 106,344 shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 101,535 shares to 147,622 valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Perspecta Inc stake by 23,025 shares and now owns 360,901 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4.