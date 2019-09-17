Vgi Partners Pty LTD Continues to Hold Position in General Electric Co (GE); Walt Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Lifted by $2.31 Million Its Holding

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6.75 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.83 million, up from 5.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 15.26M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI; 21/05/2018 – ELECNOR SA ENOR.MC SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 100 MW WIND FARM IN JORDAN; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 16,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 473,054 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.06M, up from 456,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.69. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 6,402 shares to 217,360 shares, valued at $23.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,664 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.