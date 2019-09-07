Vf (VFC) Valuation Declined While Montecito Bank & Trust Lifted by $309,514 Its Holding; Oak Associates LTD Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Boosted by $3.37 Million

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.63M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 27,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 287,168 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.19M, up from 259,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,078 shares to 117,954 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 40,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,276 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc accumulated 1.42 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.17% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 6,087 were reported by Profund Advsrs Lc. Sei Invs holds 101,221 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 2.48% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Security Tru Co owns 2,253 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,871 shares. Wheatland Advsrs has 2,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 10,237 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 450 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 17,926 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.46% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 2,767 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel Inc holds 2.04% or 439,450 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability reported 12,636 shares. 11,244 were reported by Hgk Asset Mgmt. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 73,346 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital accumulated 93,999 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 5.53 million shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Com invested 1.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vestor Ltd Llc holds 2.42% or 107,919 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company holds 3,317 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arcadia Management Mi stated it has 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mathes holds 1.8% or 28,845 shares. 5,350 are held by Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.92% or 425,981 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Profund Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 98,741 shares.