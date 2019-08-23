VF (VFC) to pay $0.43 on Sep 20, 2019; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)

Among 5 analysts covering Kingfisher PLC (LON:KGF), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Kingfisher PLC has GBX 320 highest and GBX 180 lowest target. GBX 225’s average target is 14.36% above currents GBX 196.75 stock price. Kingfisher PLC had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KGF in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Reduce” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, April 9. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KGF in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 16. See Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 211.00 Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 180.00 Downgrade

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) is expected to pay $0.43 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:VFC) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.43 dividend. VF Corp's current price of $81.01 translates into 0.53% yield. VF Corp's dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $81.01 lastly. It is down 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 10.69% above currents $81.01 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 24 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, March 25 report. Citigroup reinitiated V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $32.26 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 28.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, women's activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

More recent Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Kingfisher plc’s (LON:KGF) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Could The Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement services and products through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company has market cap of 4.15 billion GBP. The firm offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products. It has a 19.29 P/E ratio. It also engages in the property investment, sourcing, finance, and IT services businesses.