Vf (VFC) Stock Value Rose While Anderson Hoagland & Co Decreased Its Stake; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 975,295 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,994 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 10,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 236,522 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated reported 49,460 shares. Weik owns 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,700 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru has 0.31% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 18,323 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 2.29M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial Services reported 1,400 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) holds 80,475 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,328 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 25,301 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 18,828 shares. First Fin Savings Bank reported 9,535 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 50 shares. Great Lakes Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Clearbridge Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bb&T accumulated 211,422 shares. State Street holds 18.54M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Vanguard Financials 25Bps (VFH) by 4,741 shares to 25,570 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. $2.14M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were sold by Holtz Curtis A.. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04M worth of stock or 12,552 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Prudential Pcl has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2,300 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 24 shares. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.21% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Nomura stated it has 3,500 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.11% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 65,569 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer has 0.33% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,083 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 2.61 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 270,161 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 127,680 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 308,758 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested in 118,069 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 28,213 shares to 130,698 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 37,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91 million for 43.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.