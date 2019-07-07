Vf (VFC) Stock Value Rose While Anderson Hoagland & Co Decreased Stake by $919,380; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Evermay Wealth Management Boosted by $329,115 Its Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 911,776 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,617 shares to 36,085 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. The insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462. Shares for $1.04 million were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN.