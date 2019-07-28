Vf (VFC) Stock Rose While Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $919,380; Van Eck Associates Has Lifted Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $10.63 Million

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 134,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 810,614 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.46 million, up from 676,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 723,390 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.57 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 17,736 shares to 39,509 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Makemytrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 12,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,923 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 was made by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11.

