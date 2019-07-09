Vf (VFC) Shares Rose While Mitchell Capital Management Co Raised Its Holding; Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position by $814,800 as Market Valuation Declined

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 6,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 13,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 365,098 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 3.22M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. $1.04 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN on Monday, January 28. Shares for $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,303 shares to 17,291 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,070 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. Thompson Mark E also sold $249,700 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday, January 28.

