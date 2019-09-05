Vf (VFC) Shareholder Davis R M Lowered Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 75,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 230,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 155,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 1.12 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 41.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 27,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 37,766 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 64,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 1.85M shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 130,492 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,215 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Mai Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,674 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Co holds 1,624 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 72,400 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 2.53 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt has 10,831 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 0.37% or 10,400 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Main Street Rech owns 3,840 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru has invested 1.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 68,052 shares. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112,379 shares or 5.51% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 26 were reported by Trustmark Financial Bank Department. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,671 shares to 45,026 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 17,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 16.64 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.