Vf (VFC) Share Value Rose While Montecito Bank & Trust Has Upped Position by $309,514; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Upped Stake

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 975,295 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 12,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,895 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 46,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Group reported 136.64 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.11% stake. Parkside Fin Bankshares & stated it has 532 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Pension reported 438,016 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Ntwk has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cambridge holds 91,692 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Franklin Inc has 773,789 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 151,669 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Mngmt has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,668 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 61,113 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.51% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc holds 1.42 million shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 59,472 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 11,613 shares to 139,342 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 6,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,148 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. had sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14 million. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN had sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04M on Monday, January 28.

