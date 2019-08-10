Vf (VFC) Share Price Declined While Anderson Hoagland & Co Cut Its Stake by $919,380; Stanley Black And Decker Ord (SWK) Market Valuation Declined While Everence Capital Management Has Raised Position by $753,984

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Ord (SWK) by 156.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 5,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 9,076 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black And Decker Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 521,370 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1.52 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $524.37M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Comml Bank owns 26,282 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 183 shares. 60,559 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.42% stake. California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv invested in 4,961 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 41,643 shares stake. Vanguard Gru has 27.72M shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Tru reported 0.23% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt owns 980,470 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.03% or 41,720 shares. 147,945 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY) by 12,170 shares to 41,305 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Stock Is Having a Wild Year – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Presents At Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Snap-On Stock Surged 14.2% in January – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker reaffirms 2019 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Black & Decker Named as One of the 100 Most Reputable Companies in the United States by the Reputation Institute – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 05, 2019.