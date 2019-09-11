Vf (VFC) Market Value Declined While Spf Beheer Bv Has Cut Its Stake by $16.40 Million; Holder Cohen Klingenstein Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 598.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 63,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 74,467 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 10,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.19. About 245,315 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 190,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 869,360 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 260,145 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 400,833 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $76.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 20,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 918,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $484.19 million for 17.24 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.