Vf (VFC) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Decreased Holding as Stock Declined; Ameren (AEE) Share Value Rose While Aurora Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $423,984

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 106,371 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 190,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 869,360 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 176,419 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sequoia Advisors Ltd holds 2,532 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Res accumulated 773,789 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 46,864 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mgmt has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cincinnati Financial holds 1.13 million shares. 13,610 are held by Montecito Bankshares &. Girard Partners Limited has 69,385 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Qci Asset Management New York accumulated 2,253 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 5,050 shares. Community State Bank Of Raymore accumulated 3,670 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 4.18M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 15,161 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 48,323 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,313 shares to 720,425 shares, valued at $81.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 400,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $520.42M for 16.07 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 0% or 451,790 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Company reported 275 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 481 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 34,491 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Company owns 579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 545,198 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associate Incorporated Ct reported 0.67% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 195,242 shares. Adage Partners Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 295,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 4,172 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Keybank National Association Oh holds 370,997 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).