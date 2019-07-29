Vf (VFC) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $597,614 as Stock Price Rose; Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Holding Raised by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $305.89. About 1.18 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,965 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 215,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 399,355 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 43,900 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Lc has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Leavell Mngmt Incorporated owns 11,042 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na owns 19,333 shares. Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 0.12% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Citizens Bank & Tru has invested 0.22% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 39,066 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 37,909 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiera Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.17% or 44,048 shares. Motco accumulated 69,537 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 6,200 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lowe Brockenbrough & Communication invested in 0.34% or 28,332 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C also sold $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $45.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 72,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc..

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares to 369,136 shares, valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,709 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..