Vf (VFC) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Gabelli Funds Decreased Its Holding in H R Block (HRB) by $1.45 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 208,965 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 215,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 905,787 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in H R Block Inc (HRB) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 62,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 564,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, down from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in H R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.81M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64 million for 15.28 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 11,716 shares to 340,613 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 5,000 shares to 65,700 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 455,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,435 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp Com New (NYSE:USG).

