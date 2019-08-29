Vf (VFC) Holder Argent Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $351,310; Insulet (PODD) Stake Maintained by Jennison Associates Llc

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 8,190 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 1.21 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 123.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 102,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 184,822 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58M, up from 82,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $152.33. About 256,897 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc accumulated 5,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 0.01% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 7,284 shares. Sit Inv Associates reported 33,550 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Investors owns 0.23% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 95,003 shares. 10,006 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Cortina Asset Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 69,501 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 44,541 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 7,069 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). First Republic Management Inc invested in 0% or 2,598 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc owns 379,512 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 61,148 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 40,955 shares to 54,617 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 189,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65 million for 16.15 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,605 shares to 128,163 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (ITOT).