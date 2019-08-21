Vf (VFC) Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Ball (BLL) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Cut Stake by $109.12 Million

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.54 million, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 1.34M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Aerospace Contracted Backlog of $1.7B at the End of First Qtr; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 12/04/2018 – Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 1.10 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64M for 15.70 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.53% or 2.60M shares. Everence Capital Inc owns 4,295 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 1.44 million shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc accumulated 135,982 shares. Mitchell Mngmt, Kansas-based fund reported 20,956 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Company holds 9,727 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cap Ltd Limited Liability reported 892 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 988 shares. Ledyard State Bank reported 2,979 shares. 180,321 are owned by Asset Management One. Bryn Mawr holds 0.47% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 98,659 shares. Alta Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 3,075 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 29,275 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust owns 98 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 0.02% or 3,578 shares.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,617 shares to 36,085 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Vanguard Financials 25Bps (VFH) by 4,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About VF Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 485 are held by Captrust Financial Advsrs. 12,911 are held by Everence Mgmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Three Peaks Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.4% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Btim invested in 0.07% or 92,321 shares. Jefferies Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1.20 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 524,340 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 68,679 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 1.44 million shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.64% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 178,441 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 286 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 31,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock.