Vf Ord (VFC) Stock Rose While Everence Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $439,460; Wells Fargo & Company Decreased First Cmnty S C (FCCO) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in First Cmnty Corp S C (FCCO) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 25,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,156 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 45,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in First Cmnty Corp S C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 31,141 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 25.06% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Ord (VFC) by 54.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,295 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 9,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 898,474 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Ord by 6,470 shares to 11,250 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automat Ord (NYSE:ROK) by 5,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Ord (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,161 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Lc has invested 2.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Counselors Inc holds 57,449 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap holds 0.23% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 29,275 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc reported 8,424 shares. Nordea Invest Management accumulated 19,351 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp owns 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 114,499 shares. Chem National Bank reported 26,282 shares stake. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership holds 409,317 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% stake. Smithfield Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.48% stake. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Amer Invest Advsrs Llc holds 25,765 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorporation In accumulated 2,683 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. 12,552 shares were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN, worth $1.04 million on Monday, January 28. Shares for $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $14,792 activity.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW) by 32,004 shares to 483,827 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 18,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FYT).

