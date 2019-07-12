Vestor Capital Upped Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,429 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 58,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $171.75. About 2.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 87,670 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability holds 18,361 shares. 10,228 are held by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2,957 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc stated it has 98,737 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 371,262 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Com holds 2,743 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eastern National Bank & Trust stated it has 19,931 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westwood Holding Grp Inc stated it has 1.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). North American Mgmt accumulated 16,429 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Comml Bank Of The West invested in 0.26% or 13,127 shares. Senator Investment Group Lp holds 3.58% or 950,000 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 38,200 shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 12,272 shares to 37,141 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,430 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,626 shares. Benedict Advsrs holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 85,240 shares. Capital World has 189.07 million shares for 5.41% of their portfolio. Monetta Svcs Inc owns 55,000 shares. Wilsey Asset Inc holds 260,132 shares. Bragg Advsr Incorporated holds 2.32% or 151,205 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jag Capital Management Limited Company has invested 4.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axiom Investors Ltd Com De holds 3.04% or 838,775 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tt reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 305,309 shares for 13.2% of their portfolio. Vision Mngmt owns 56,381 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.89% or 353,729 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 493,309 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.