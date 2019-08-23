Vestor Capital Upped Its Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holding by $5.37 Million; As Microsoft (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Nwi Management LP Has Upped Position by $28.00 Million

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.18M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.33. About 15.08M shares traded or 108.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 110.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 56,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 107,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 51,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $96.62. About 694,078 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71,246 shares to 175,966 shares, valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,919 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,687 are owned by Jacobs And Ca. Tru Department Mb Bank N A stated it has 488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Colonial Tru Advsrs owns 31,230 shares. Spark Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 27,400 shares. Boston accumulated 0.1% or 766,308 shares. 376,931 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Old Natl Commercial Bank In owns 4,328 shares. Moreover, Advisor Limited has 0.21% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 17,327 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund stated it has 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Orleans Mgmt La reported 9,900 shares. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 3,508 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,368 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc owns 204,404 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 19,504 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

