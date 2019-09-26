Vestor Capital Stake In Visa Com Cl A (V) Was Lifted; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Upped Stake by $3.84 Million as Market Value Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 190.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 27,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 41,244 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88M, up from 14,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131. About 74,109 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 3,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 95,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54 million, up from 92,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $175.44. About 1.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,971 shares to 16,200 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,576 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 6,075 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com accumulated 58,138 shares. Asset Management One invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Heartland Advsrs has 0.73% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 16,760 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,119 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 163,652 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset reported 187,171 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 9,613 shares. Sit Inv Associate holds 5,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Reilly Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 23 shares. 49,818 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 2,503 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $566.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 14,407 shares to 22,734 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 247,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,741 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).