Vestor Capital Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Raised by $3.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Trupanion (TRUP) Market Valuation Declined While Hamilton Lane Advisors Raised Its Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 86,576 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 16,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 104,548 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.84M, up from 87,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $181.05. About 656,455 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $566.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 39,469 shares to 155,224 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 9,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,395 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

