Vestor Capital Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; As Gogo (GOGO) Shares Declined, Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.15 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 1.99 million shares traded or 35.80% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 05/03/2018 – Gogo CEO Is Going Away, Replaced By Top Investor — MarketWatch

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 117,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, down from 122,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.77 million activity.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset has invested 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Us Bank De accumulated 26,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc reported 3.90 million shares. Moreover, Hodges Capital Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 763,900 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Lc owns 3.76M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 580,000 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 400 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc holds 575,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stelliam Investment Management Lp accumulated 6.77M shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 40,905 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 59,788 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 3,295 shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Index (EFA) by 15,252 shares to 297,159 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 40,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.