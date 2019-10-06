Vestor Capital Lifted Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $41.5000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 0.27% above currents $41.39 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 15 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of BPL in report on Monday, May 13 to “Hold” rating. See Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) latest ratings:

Vestor Capital Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vestor Capital Llc acquired 6,235 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Vestor Capital Llc holds 140,833 shares with $15.75 million value, up from 134,598 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $369.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is 11.46% above currents $114.62 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. UBS maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, October 3. UBS has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.36 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil.

