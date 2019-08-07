Vestor Capital Lifted By $1.60 Million Its Fiserv (FISV) Position; Fayez Sarofim & Company Lowered Its Phillips66 (PSX) Holding

Vestor Capital Llc increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 35.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vestor Capital Llc acquired 18,161 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Vestor Capital Llc holds 68,715 shares with $6.07 million value, up from 50,554 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $71.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 4.10 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased Phillips66 (PSX) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 8,207 shares as Phillips66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 729,183 shares with $69.40 million value, down from 737,390 last quarter. Phillips66 now has $45.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.34. About 1.98 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 10.44 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E also bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased Mastercardinc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 149,103 shares to 262,331 valued at $61.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Appleinc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 39,455 shares and now owns 4.68 million shares. Wal (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $102 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11700 target in Monday, July 29 report. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 669,864 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The New York-based M&R Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3,567 are owned by Goodman Fincl. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 922 shares. Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 15,359 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Northern has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Street Corporation reported 21.67M shares. Fca Tx holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,838 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.75% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisor Prns Llc accumulated 0.21% or 17,327 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Incorporated Llc holds 12,036 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management invested in 59,068 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 56,330 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd accumulated 12,830 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Llc reported 110,285 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 119,363 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 258,091 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 203 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc has 797 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 611,979 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Business Service Inc holds 1.59% or 101,152 shares in its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 3,012 are held by Pinnacle Fincl Prtn. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 594,930 shares.