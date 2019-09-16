Vestor Capital Increases Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Centurylink (CTL) Position by $3.35 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 304,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 657,451 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, down from 962,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 7.23M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 6,235 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 140,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.75 million, up from 134,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 6.91M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" on August 31, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matthew 25 Management holds 7.14% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Communications Na owns 1.55M shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 103,334 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Management Llc accumulated 3,511 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited holds 1.03% or 11.16 million shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca, California-based fund reported 17,749 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 17,090 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Natl Inv Svcs Wi holds 2.27% or 17,648 shares. Excalibur Management owns 32,948 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 22.93M shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.46% or 92,662 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 82,929 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co owns 2.97M shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Company holds 116,208 shares. The Washington-based Garland Management has invested 4.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $566.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 14,407 shares to 22,734 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 3,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,217 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 5.16M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability reported 20,502 shares. Financial Architects Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,989 shares. 179,294 are owned by Proshare Limited Liability Corp. Advisory Svcs Net Llc owns 115,644 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.12% or 605,667 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Credit Agricole S A invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 492,860 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Usca Ria Lc invested in 11,735 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited invested 3.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 229,676 shares. Cibc World invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04M for 10.14 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28,872 shares to 63,072 shares, valued at $119.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 73,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG).