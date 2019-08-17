Vestor Capital Increases Position in At&T (T); Founders Capital Management Holding in Chevrontexaco (CVX) Has Decreased by $2.31 Million as Stock Rose

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 83,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 268,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, up from 185,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 18,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 24,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

