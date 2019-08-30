Vestor Capital Increases Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V); Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Stock Were Volatile While Robinson Capital Management Decreased by $414,288 Its Position

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 77,723 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 3,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 92,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 88,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.17. About 4.53M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 386,740 shares to 677,773 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infra (DMB) by 104,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (NYSEMKT:VKI).

