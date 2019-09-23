Vestor Capital Increased Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased First Interstate Bancsystem Class A (FIBK) Position By $646,659

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Class A (FIBK) stake by 3.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 16,581 shares as First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Class A (FIBK)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 505,043 shares with $20.01M value, up from 488,462 last quarter. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Class A now has $2.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 26,730 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN

Vestor Capital Llc increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 56.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vestor Capital Llc acquired 38,888 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Vestor Capital Llc holds 107,603 shares with $9.81M value, up from 68,715 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $70.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $104.07. About 711,835 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Vestor Capital Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 247,273 shares to 2,741 valued at $131,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) stake by 14,407 shares and now owns 22,734 shares. Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 11.70% above currents $104.07 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) stake by 113,130 shares to 250,949 valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Versum Materials Inc stake by 25,446 shares and now owns 49,722 shares. Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $37,805 activity. The insider Wold Peter I bought 1,000 shares worth $37,805.