Vestor Capital Has Upped Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stake By $5.37 Million; Meredith Has 1.57 Sentiment

Vestor Capital Llc increased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) stake by 110.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vestor Capital Llc acquired 56,546 shares as Phillips 66 Com (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Vestor Capital Llc holds 107,573 shares with $10.24 million value, up from 51,027 last quarter. Phillips 66 Com now has $42.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO

Meredith Corp (MDP) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 108 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 69 cut down and sold equity positions in Meredith Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 41.84 million shares, down from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Meredith Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 58 Increased: 74 New Position: 34.

The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 491,799 shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Meredith has 150 possible buyers for big name magazines; 23/05/2018 – Southern Living Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2018 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Posts $170M 3Q Pretax Special Items; 26/03/2018 – NOLA Live: Saints hosted wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a restricted free agent, on a visit; 09/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Meredith Goldstein’s `Can’t Help Myself’; 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands”; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30; 15/03/2018 – Meredith Monk’s Cellular Songs in New York – deeply affecting

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation’s Money.com Reveals The 2019-2020 Best Colleges For Your Money – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EatingWell Partners With The International Food Information Council Foundation For The 2019 Future Of Food Summit – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Braves games cut as Dish Network, Sling drop Fox Sports networks – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation for 1.78 million shares. S&T Bank Pa owns 206,588 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 2.45% invested in the company for 358,200 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 2.12% in the stock. Edmp Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 34,319 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.41% or 300,700 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Liability Com reported 2,225 shares stake. Carderock Mgmt holds 0.96% or 24,851 shares in its portfolio. Telos Inc accumulated 36,910 shares. 3,666 are owned by Girard Prns. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 35,722 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.63% or 32,417 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 20,345 shares. Tci Wealth reported 3,315 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 39,873 shares. Fin Advisory Ser Inc invested in 3,041 shares. Cidel Asset Management reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 12.42% above currents $95.18 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.