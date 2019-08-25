Vestor Capital Has Upped Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $385,436; Intact Investment Management Increases Stake in Sl Green Rlty (SLG)

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 543,538 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 60,429 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 58,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59M shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,751 were accumulated by Pinnacle Partners. Roosevelt Invest Group accumulated 124,443 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 19,697 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 45,302 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc reported 15,778 shares. Wealthquest reported 1,841 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Swedbank invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bankshares Of Stockton accumulated 0.18% or 2,047 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 2.82 million shares. Essex Inv Co holds 172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Elm Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.06 million shares. 495,870 are owned by Blair William Company Il.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,532 shares to 56,585 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,430 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

