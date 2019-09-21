Vestor Capital Has Raised Boeing Company (BA) Position by $3.49 Million; Share Value Declined; Jhl Capital Group Continues to Hold Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA)

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.42 million, up from 666,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – BI UK: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 11/04/2018 – Tesla Hits a Wall of Chevy Bolt, Says Vertical Group — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – FIRST CHINA-BUILT LINCOLN SLATED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN LATE 2019; 21/03/2018 – Elon Musk doesn’t have to stay CEO to get a $50 billion payout from Tesla; 12/04/2018 – Auto industry lawyers warn automated driving hype will be a legal matter; 02/04/2018 – Problem Magnet: EXCLUSIVE: emails from a source inside Tesla show Musk and Tesla management rallying the troops and trying to; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ANALYSIS-Tesla’s electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium; 15/05/2018 – Paritosh Bansal: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 20/03/2018 – Tesla Awards Brilliant General Maintenance New Three-Year Contract; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Cash Balance of $2.7 Billion at End of 1st Quarter

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 56.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 9,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 26,764 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74M, up from 17,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Svcs has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc Inc (Ca) has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 12,347 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Karp Management Corp has 8,456 shares. Hanlon Inv Management holds 1,876 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Llc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 2,706 shares. Security National Tru Company owns 6,012 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,962 shares. Moneta Group Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.31% stake. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 1.42% or 7,917 shares. Johnson holds 0.17% or 5,239 shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $566.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 16,432 shares to 43,997 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 39,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,224 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Captrust Advsrs holds 3,740 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has 304 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.11% or 13,000 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.11% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 294 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kj Harrison & Prtn accumulated 1,412 shares. 2,628 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Alphamark Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 245 shares. Pointstate Cap LP accumulated 0.02% or 4,400 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. St Johns Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 19 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability has 1 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0.12% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock or 102,880 shares.

