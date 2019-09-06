Vestor Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) as Stock Price Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Sasco Capital Increased Position by $2.39 Million as Stock Price Declined

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 71,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 175,966 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07 million, down from 247,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 2.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 2.05M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints four of Carl Icahn’s nominees to its board; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 3,056 shares to 15,042 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Index (EFA) by 15,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Consumer (XLY).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.63 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

