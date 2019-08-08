Vestor Capital Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Credit Capital Investments Cut Position

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 40,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 162,671 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 122,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 74.13M shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of America Keeps This Amazing 4.5-Year Streak Alive – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Bank of America Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.72 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

