Vestor Capital Has Increased Fiserv (FISV) Position; As Zix (ZIXI) Stock Rose, Holder Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.57 Million

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 38,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 107,603 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 68,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 507,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 50,049 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 557,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 543,705 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Co has 11,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce stated it has 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Gmt Capital has 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ameritas Ptnrs owns 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 5,001 shares. Perkins Capital holds 0.18% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 626,855 shares. Shell Asset Management Company has 47,687 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 12,900 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 10,252 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). D E Shaw & Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 957,720 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 433,279 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,588 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domo Inc by 133,070 shares to 291,795 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 40,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apyx Med Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,525 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Guardian Trust has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Century reported 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,518 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Veritas Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 773,495 shares or 6.32% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fred Alger Management invested in 82,335 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. 4,629 were reported by Federated Pa. Seatown Pte Limited holds 379,421 shares or 6.32% of its portfolio. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp has invested 2.65% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 217,640 shares.

