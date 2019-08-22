Vestor Capital Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.86 Million; Share Price Rose; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Market Value Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Lifted Holding by $1.12 Million

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 7,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 56,585 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, down from 64,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $236.21. About 1.35M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 730,997 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.66 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,308 shares to 60,429 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.