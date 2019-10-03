Vestor Capital Cut Medtronic (MDT) Position by $3.83 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bessemer Group Increases Stake in Yum Brands (YUM)

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 39,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 155,224 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.12 million, down from 194,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $106.86. About 1.38 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 2085.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 119,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 125,575 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.90 million, up from 5,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 481,737 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 44,212 shares to 50,605 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 47,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Spon Adr (NYSE:RIO).

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $566.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Smallcap Div Fd (DES) by 16,747 shares to 103,585 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 6,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

