Vestor Capital Continues to Hold Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Nisource Com (NI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Assetmark Cut Its Holding by $1.57 Million

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 5,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 134,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 129,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.57. About 3.04M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 85.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 55,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 9,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 65,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 390,101 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,123 were accumulated by Lifeplan Grp. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 81,058 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co accumulated 9,746 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 3,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 1.53 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.04% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 16,774 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru Communication has 0% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.1% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 300,329 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 55,396 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 127,750 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co stated it has 4,438 shares.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Columbia Gas Settles All Class Action Lawsuits for Merrimack Valley Incident – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “NiSource To Pay $143M Settlement For Merrimack Valley Incident – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “NiSource’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc Com (NYSE:MSCI) by 10,933 shares to 162,839 shares, valued at $32.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 52,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Ml Etn (AMJ).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.