Vestor Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Mastercard Cl A (MA); Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Saturna Capital Boosted Holding by $668,800

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,484 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,773 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 7,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 7,000 shares to 13,260 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,508 shares, and cut its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 12,272 shares to 37,141 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,919 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).