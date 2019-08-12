Vestor Capital Boosted Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $540,956 as Stock Price Rose; Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake Has Upped by Capital Planning Advisors Llc

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 23,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.16B market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is up 38.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 5,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 134,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 129,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Assoc invested in 3,210 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 53,600 shares. The Maryland-based Lockheed Martin has invested 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 198,319 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 9.42 million shares. Alps Advsr reported 631,918 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 16,724 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.37M shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 2,950 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 29,082 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank reported 14,676 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Associated Banc invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum’s Buffett Call Has Investors Buzzing – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E..

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares to 59,083 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares to 107,919 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,430 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.