Vestor Capital Boosted Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Position by $437,008; Page Arthur B Has Upped Its Disney (DIS) Stake by $936,951 as Shares Rose

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 3,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 15,042 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 11,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $153.71. About 898,413 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 296,609 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Dupont Mgmt invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada owns 16,629 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 1.49% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Monroe National Bank & Trust & Mi reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 101,539 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Grp Inc Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 129,852 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 125,466 shares. Carroll Assocs owns 0.04% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,050 shares. The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Robecosam Ag accumulated 6,182 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 2,111 shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71,246 shares to 175,966 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 12,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,141 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Mngmt holds 3.53% or 74,380 shares in its portfolio. Lindsell Train Limited holds 11.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5.27 million shares. Stewart And Patten Lc holds 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,041 shares. Taurus Asset Management Lc invested in 4.92% or 316,795 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 608,833 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,124 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communications Limited owns 110,192 shares. Farmers Trust Co reported 7,936 shares. Leonard Green Partners Ltd Partnership owns 70,000 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beech Hill Advisors reported 7,199 shares stake. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 35,626 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank reported 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Argi Investment Ser Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 139,025 are held by Independent Franchise Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership.