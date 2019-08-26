Verus Financial Partners Upped Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $592,020 as Market Value Rose; Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Holder Blackrock Has Decreased Its Holding

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 21,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 497,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10M, down from 519,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.89% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 57,787 shares traded or 31.90% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 72,793 shares to 3.66M shares, valued at $168.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novocure Ltd by 7,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 224 are owned by Twin Tree Management Lp. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 44,616 shares. 125,027 were reported by Ranger Management Lp. Stanley reported 15,047 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 137,325 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 173 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 84 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 8,835 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I invested 0.07% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). California-based San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 3,500 shares. 2,357 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Punch Assoc Inv reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 15,306 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 10,939 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

