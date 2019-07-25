Verus Financial Partners Upped Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Price Declined; Third Avenue Management Upped Its Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Stake by $415,226

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $293.18. About 1.19 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $47.97 during the last trading session, reaching $4072. About 261 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (NYSE:BAM) by 1.01M shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $80.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 513,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.30M shares, and cut its stake in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF).

