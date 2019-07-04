Verus Financial Partners Upped Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Valuation Declined; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA)

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,077 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, up from 27,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 15,073 shares to 31,980 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,717 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (NYSE:VMW).