Verus Financial Partners Stake In Anthem (ANTM) Was Raised; Third Point Boosted Danaher (DHR) Holding by $79.20 Million

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $293.11. About 1.19 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $143.58. About 777,053 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $163.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 525,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 558,386 shares. 151,369 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. Aristotle Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 3.66% stake. Focused Wealth reported 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 1.55% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.39% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability reported 23,590 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd holds 50,160 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.65% or 76,311 shares. Moreover, John G Ullman And Associates has 0.14% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 5,800 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 2.11 million shares. Spc Fincl invested in 0.05% or 1,800 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 83,693 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.