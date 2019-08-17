Verus Financial Partners Stake In Anthem (ANTM) Was Lifted; As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lionstone Capital Management Lowered Position by $6.34 Million

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 736,218 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 407,540 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Communications Ma holds 2.22% or 841,307 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 12,424 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 70,614 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 66,128 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has invested 0.19% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Co holds 3,465 shares. 1,634 were reported by Everence Capital Management. Dana Inv Advisors Inc holds 22,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 2,072 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 166 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Lc accumulated 700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,274 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 176 shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33M for 30.89 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

