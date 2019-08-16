Verus Financial Partners Raised Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $592,020 as Stock Rose; Sanders Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $454.27 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 2.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.58 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratford Consulting Lc has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,391 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc reported 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eastern Savings Bank holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 182,455 shares. Bell Bank & Trust reported 0.13% stake. Penobscot Invest Co holds 2.47% or 83,485 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 165,325 shares. Viking Fund Management Llc reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,860 were reported by Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swedbank reported 3.88M shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 742,385 shares. Hbk Investments LP has 0.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 9,792 shares. 274,749 are owned by Clark Cap Gru Inc.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 514,170 shares to 8.13 million shares, valued at $1.69 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.