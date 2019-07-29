Verus Financial Partners Position in Anthem (ANTM) Has Boosted by $592,020; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Holder Weitz Investment Management Decreased Stake by $3.74 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 23,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 610,270 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.32 million, down from 634,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.47. About 1.22 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $300.01. About 260,537 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 18,470 shares to 292,010 shares, valued at $34.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 75,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,150 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21B for 32.08 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.